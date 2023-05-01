Arsenal face stiff competition for the signature of former Chelsea striker

Arsenal has been keen to add Tammy Abraham to their squad for some time and could achieve that goal in the summer.

Mikel Arteta has an eye on a physical striker to make his team more lethal in attack as they bid to build on their success this term.

The ex-Chelsea man now plays for AS Roma, scoring some key goals for them whenever he is on the pitch.

The England international joined them over Arsenal when he left Chelsea, but if he wants to return to England, the Gunners will still push to add him to their squad.

But they are now facing competition from a rival for his signature, according to a report on Football365.

The report claims Manchester United consider him an alternative to Harry Kane, who is their first-choice attacking target at the moment.

They believe Abraham can also do well as a target man at Old Trafford and would push to add him to their squad if he leaves Italy.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Abraham has been on our radar for some time and we have a good reason to target him.

His height and physicality make him a problem for defenders and none of our current attackers has the same frame.

