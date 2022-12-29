Arsenal face stiff competition for top French right back

Mikel Arteta, Ten Hag, and Xavi Are In A Triple Threat Match, Whoever Comes Out On Top Lands This French Prodigy

As a Gunner, the name Malo Gusto won’t mean anything to you but soon it would. So why would it? As per Wikipedia, Gusto is, “A very athletic and hard-working fullback, who uses his technique and precision of pass to be decisive in the opponent’s half.” Because of these outstanding qualities, the Frenchman has reportedly caught the attention of many top European clubs.

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester United are all eager to sign the 19-year-old. Barcelona’s dominance in Europe and Manchester United’s willingness to spend could be seen as a setback for Arsenal’s pursuit of the right back, but according to Dean Jones, this is not the case. Jones argues Arsenal are favourite to sign Malo saying, “He’s the type of right-back that I think would be a really good fit for Arsenal under the current vision. Bearing in mind how Saliba has grown, I’m sure there are reasons there for him to be tempted by a move like this.”

Although many people overlook it, Arsenal has a right-back transfer debate because Arteta was never able to replace Hector Bellarin after he left in the summer.

Ben White has been outstanding at right back, but he is not a right back; he is only covering that position due to Tomiyasu’s ongoing injury. Yes, White can make the position his own, but it would be fantastic if Arsenal could bring in another proven right back to provide competition. Malo could be this because he meets the criteria for young and vibrant talents that Arteta has been looking to add to his project, while Cedric Soares is coming towards the end of his career….

Daniel O

