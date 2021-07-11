Arsenal face strong competition for signature of Sevilla star

Arsenal’s bid to bring Jules Kounde to London this summer has been made harder after a new report revealed the other clubs looking to sign him.

The Sevilla man is one of Mikel Arteta’s top transfer targets as the Spaniard attempts to build an Arsenal squad that can compete for the top four.

He was with France at Euro 2020, which shows how highly rated he is considering the wealth of options the French have in the centre-back position.

Arsenal has lost David Luiz and has been linked with a move for Ben White, but they might need more than the new England international to make their defence stronger.

The Athletic reported earlier that Arsenal is ambitiously considering a move for Kounde even though they cannot offer him European football.

El Desmarque via Calciomercato is now revealing that they aren’t the only club looking to sign him and they listed Tottenham, Manchester United and Real Madrid as the clubs the Gunners would compete against to sign him.

Every one of these suitors will give him the chance to play in Europe and that could work against Arsenal’s bid to sign him.

The Gunners can, perhaps, win the race for his signature if they offer him more money.