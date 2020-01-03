Arsenal face tough competition from Tottenham for signature of French midfielder

Tottenham preparing to hijack Arsenal move for French midfielder Thomas Lemar.

Arsenal’s move for Thomas Lemar has become less likely as the Gunners face tough competition from Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, according to a report in the Express.

The Gunners had been frontrunners to sign the French midfielder before now as he continues to struggle to make an impact in Spain, but Jose Mourinho will feel he has the appeal to make Lemar choose Spurs.

According to the same report Arsenal wanted to sign him when he was at AS Monaco, the Gunners outbid Liverpool for his signature in 2017, but he failed to join either side.

He made a £63 million move to Madrid a year after and Atletico will be looking to recoup a lot of their initial outlay.

Atletico could listen to offers around half the price they paid for him as they look to sign reinforcements before their Champions League game with Liverpool.

Selling Lemar would give them the funds to sign Edison Cavani before his contract expires next June.

Mikel Arteta is said to be an admirer of Lemar and he seems confident that he can get the French World Cup winner firing again.

Arsenal may have to settle for a loan move with the option of a permanent transfer next summer, but Atletico needs all the money they can get now.

Lemar is top quality but his fee could be a little too much for Arsenal when they need to prioritise the defence. But who knows, the board could spring another surprise as they did with Nicolas Pepe.