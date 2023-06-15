Arsenal face tough Premier League games during Champions League group stages

The Premier League fixture list has been released and Arsenal will look to challenge for the title again as they did during the last campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side was one of the top clubs in the country and secured a return to the Champions League with ease.

Arsenal has the chance to improve their squad further in this transfer window so they can also be in the title race next season.

The Gunners now know their fixtures for the next term and an analysis by The Daily Mail shows some very tough domestic fixtures which would sandwich their Champions League games.

They reveal Arsenal will face a tough trip to Everton three days before their first Champions League group game in six years.

Three days later, if their Champions League game is on Wednesday, they will face Tottenham in the North London derby, a game that will surely test them more than many matches in a season.

Before their second Champions League group game, they will face Bournemouth and then host Manchester City the following weekend.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We wanted to return to the Champions League and must be prepared for everything that comes with it.

The club must plan for it this summer and sign players who will help us to make an impression in the competition when it begins.

