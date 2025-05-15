Arsenal Face Transfer Blow as Bournemouth Defender Chooses Real Madrid

Arsenal have suffered a transfer blow in their bid to strengthen the squad this summer, with Dean Huijsen choosing to join Real Madrid despite strong interest from the Gunners.

As reported by BBC Sport, the Bournemouth centre-back is set to complete a move to the Spanish giants after they agreed to pay his £50 million release clause. Real Madrid’s decisive approach and the influence of their incoming manager Xabi Alonso played a key role in securing the deal.

According to the same report, Huijsen had attracted attention from a number of top clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. However, the chance to play for Madrid and return to Spain ultimately proved too tempting to turn down. The move is expected to be finalised before the Club World Cup, which begins in June.

Gunners must turn to alternative defensive targets

Huijsen’s rapid rise has not gone unnoticed. After signing for Bournemouth from Juventus in 2024, the defender established himself as a regular starter, making over 30 appearances in all competitions. His performances reportedly caught the attention of Europe’s elite, but Real Madrid were quick to act.

For Arsenal, this represents another reminder of the competition they face when going head-to-head with Europe’s most powerful clubs in the market. Missing out on a target of Huijsen’s calibre will undoubtedly force the recruitment team to explore other defensive reinforcements as they look to build a squad capable of competing across multiple fronts next season.

It must also be noted that part of the £50 million fee will also go to Huijsen’s former clubs, with Juventus and Málaga each entitled to a percentage of the deal. The move underlines Madrid’s intent to strengthen key areas early and with conviction.

With this transfer now off the table, attention in North London will turn to identifying alternatives who can add depth and quality to Mikel Arteta’s defence. The window is still young, but Arsenal will need to act quickly and decisively if they are to land their remaining targets.

