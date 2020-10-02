Arsenal face trips to Austria, Norway and Ireland in Europa League

Arsenal now knows who they will have to face in the 2020/21 Europa League group stages.

The Gunners are one of the favourites for the competition, in fact, not many teams have a better record over the last three seasons in this competition, hopefully, this will be the year that we finally win the thing.

This is what the draw threw up for Mikel Arteta.

GROUP B

Arsenal

Rapid Wien

Molde

Dundalk

Apart from being a trophy, the Europa League winners are given automatic qualification for the following season’s Champions League and considering how difficult it is in the Premier League to finish top-four then any extra avenues to Europe’s elite competition are always welcomed.

