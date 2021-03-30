Arsenal faced with a big decision to make in this important position

Arsenal handed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a deserved big-money new deal at the start of this season hoping that his goals would help them return to the top four.

However, the goals have dried up since he signed the new deal and they are now seeing a similar situation to that of Mesut Ozil unfolding at the Emirates.

The striker scored 22 league goals in each of the last two seasons, but he has just 14 goals in 31 matches in all competitions so far.

For someone whom the club has relied on for goals and has built their team around, those numbers are simply unacceptable.

Alexandre Lacazette has scored 13 goals from the same number of games and is playing for a new deal at the moment.

His contract expires at the end of next season and Arsenal has to sell him or offer him a new deal when this campaign ends to avoid losing him for nothing.

Mirror Football says Arsenal is facing a dilemma over the future of the Frenchman as they look to cut costs.

The report says the Gunners will be unable to keep both strikers if they don’t earn a European place because they would need to make cuts and they have Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli coming through.