Arsenal faces a deadline to bring in relegated Premier League star

Arsenal has had a busy summer transfer window with the signings of the likes of Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga so far.

The Gunners are expected to conduct more business before this window shuts and one position they might strengthen is the goalkeeping spot on their team.

They currently have Bernd Leno as their number one goalkeeper, but the German’s position is shaky.

He committed a number of blunders last season that cost Arsenal points and the Gunners haven’t shown a willingness to give him a new deal with two more years left on his current one.

Football London says they are now looking to do a deal over the signing of Aaron Ramsdale.

The report claims that the Gunners have made signing him a priority and we could see them speed up their efforts to sign him in the next few days.

This is because Sheffield United will face Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday, August 10.

Ramsdale has returned to training and he could feature in the match. If that happens, he would be cup-tied in the competition and because of that Arsenal needs to move to sign him now.