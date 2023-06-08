Arsenal faces a fresh hurdle in Declan Rice transfer as West Ham agree to sell

Arsenal has been granted permission to pursue the signing of Declan Rice, although securing the midfielder’s services may prove challenging, despite being considered favourites.
West Ham has made assurances to sell Rice this summer, and he capped off the previous season by clinching the UEFA Conference League title. The Hammers are now awaiting offers, with the player expected to command a fee in the region of £90 million upon his departure from the club.
While West Ham values Rice at £100 million, the main hurdle lies not in the overall amount Arsenal will eventually pay to acquire him. According to a report in The Daily Mail, West Ham desires the transfer fee to be paid in full within two years.
Specifically, they wish for the entire guaranteed sum to be settled by the following summer, with any additional payments to be made subsequently. This arrangement aligns with West Ham’s financial fair play (FFP) concerns, allowing them to alleviate potential worries by receiving a significant portion of the transfer fee in the next two summers.
Rice would be a superb signing for us, but we must now find a way to meet the conditions to land him.
With Manchester United circling, there is a good chance that they will be able to meet this demand by the Hammers, which would leave us empty-handed.
Money coming in for him that he comes here clear 1/4 on favourites ,indication that we might have already put in a bid ,not my preferred CM but if he improves us then why not ,but nowhere near worth what’s been quoted especially seeing pool just signed Alexis for 35 million .
I wonder how Liverpool are able to sign these players at those prices
Thiago £20m
Gakpo £47m
Mac Allister £35m
These players were expected to command twice what Pool paid. We shouldn’t get mugged by West Ham. Like Mudryk, we should set a price limit and walk away if they don’t accept. £75m should be the max we pay for Rice
Mac allister had a buy out clause apparently,but in agreement with you regarding Rice ,I would say even lower but West Ham have put that price tag on him and 4 big clubs want him so he’s going to go for something stupid ,IMO he’s not worth anywhere near that but that’s the market ,I would prefer someone more Athletic but the manager seems to prefer slow and able over that .
I’ll be very disappointed if we pay anything like that figure for Rice and yes, Mac Allister had a buyout clause and also wanted no one else but Liverpool. I think Gakpo did too. In my opinion, and not only from what I saw of Rice last night, Partey is twice the player he is, when on it that is!
GB ,for me rice is a very safe player who does an able job ,but his signature is hot stuff and a lot of teams want him ,but like you said I’ve never seen it personally and I don’t get the buzz .
Time will tell as I would put money down he’s here next season playing for us .
On top of that we could potentially sign 2 top class players for the fee we are going to paying for rice
Tout à fait. RICE est un bon joueur, pas un super joueur. Il n’est pas un gagnant de match, c’est à dire un joueur capable de hausser haut le niveau de l’équipe.
Hier, il n’a été éblouissant, loin s’en faut. J’attendais mieux.
Il faut bloquer un prix et s’y tenir.
Oui 70, 75 … pas plus.
Who in their right mind would sign the plain and ordinary Rice for 100M, when the world-class midfielder Amrabat is available for just 25M? Is it rocket science?