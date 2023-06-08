Arsenal faces a fresh hurdle in Declan Rice transfer as West Ham agree to sell

Arsenal has been granted permission to pursue the signing of Declan Rice, although securing the midfielder’s services may prove challenging, despite being considered favourites.

West Ham has made assurances to sell Rice this summer, and he capped off the previous season by clinching the UEFA Conference League title. The Hammers are now awaiting offers, with the player expected to command a fee in the region of £90 million upon his departure from the club.

While West Ham values Rice at £100 million, the main hurdle lies not in the overall amount Arsenal will eventually pay to acquire him. According to a report in The Daily Mail, West Ham desires the transfer fee to be paid in full within two years.

Specifically, they wish for the entire guaranteed sum to be settled by the following summer, with any additional payments to be made subsequently. This arrangement aligns with West Ham’s financial fair play (FFP) concerns, allowing them to alleviate potential worries by receiving a significant portion of the transfer fee in the next two summers.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice would be a superb signing for us, but we must now find a way to meet the conditions to land him.

With Manchester United circling, there is a good chance that they will be able to meet this demand by the Hammers, which would leave us empty-handed.

