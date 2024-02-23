Arsenal faces an £80million bill if they push on with their interest in Wolves star

Pedro Neto remains on Arsenal’s radar, and it is almost certain that the Gunners will approach him in the summer.

The Portugal international has consistently been one of the Premier League’s finest attackers for several seasons, continuing to impress with his current club.

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Neto, believing that he would significantly strengthen their team. Wolves, being a selling club, views him as a major asset, and the sale could contribute to funding their move for other players.

While Gary O’Neil would prefer to keep Neto, the decision on the player’s future is not within his control. The Sun reveals that Wolves is prepared to sell, and the report suggests they will entertain offers for his signature at the end of the season. However, they value him at £80 million.

Despite Neto being one of their best players, Wolves consider him worth that much due to the interest he has garnered from several top clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto has been one of the finest wingers in the Premier League over the years and will do well as one of our wide players.

But the form of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka means he might struggle to play as often as he would like.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…