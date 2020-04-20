Arsenal faces an uphill task in their efforts to sign Real Madrid teenager

Reports have linked the Gunners with a move for Real Madrid teenager Cesar Gelabert over the past few months as he prepares to decide on his future.

The Gunners have scouted him for a while now and they hope to steal him from under the noses of Madrid just as they did to Barcelona when they signed Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin.

Gelabert is currently contracted to Madrid until 2021, but a lack of a first-team breakthrough has forced him to consider his future elsewhere.

Mikel Arteta has him as one player who could join Arsenal when the transfer window reopens, but the Gunners’ job has been made tougher.

Citing Spanish reports the Standard is claiming that Real Madrid is prepared to fight until the end to keep hold of the highly-rated youngster.

The report claims that Real is prepared to offer him a new deal that would tie his long-term future down at the Bernabeu.

Arsenal has developed the reputation for giving first-team chances to impressive youngsters and Arteta will hope that reputation helps him convince the youngster to move to the Emirates instead.

That said, if Gelabert does leave Real Madrid for more first-team football opportunities then you have to think he will demand some guarantees that Arsenal is unlikely to be able to offer.