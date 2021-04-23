Arsenal faces being kicked out of the Premier League if they join Super League in the future

Following the recent threat by Arsenal and five other Premier League teams to form a new competition that rivals the Champions League, the EPL is planning to rewrite its rule book.

This rewrite would make such an idea impossible to think about in the future because any threat of a breakaway would be met with expulsion from the competition.

The Sun says the chaos of the past week that saw Arsenal and the other teams agree to join six teams from Spain and Italy combined to form the European Super League has made it important for changes to happen.

The Gunners are still feeling the effect of making that decision with their fans continuing to voice their discontent over Stan Kroenke’s ownership.

The report says Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters agrees that changes have to be made to the rule book.

Masters was calm throughout the crisis, but he was decisive as he sent emails to the 20 Premier League teams asking the rebels to back away from the proposal immediately.

He also enlisted the help of Boris Johnson who condemned the proposal.

The rule changes are expected to be made in the summer and might be ready for the start of next season, making it impossible for the idea to be resurrected.