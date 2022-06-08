Arsenal faces being stuck with Torreira if a deal is not agreed on this week

Arsenal is in a race against time to sell Lucas Torreira to Fiorentina after his loan spell at the Italian club in the just-concluded campaign.
The midfielder did well, and they should ideally keep him permanently after they secured an agreement to sign him for 15m euros.
However, Gianluca di Marzio claims the Florence side wants to pay far less than that, and they will pay just €8m to sign him.
Arsenal has now been issued an ultimatum to take the offer or leave it because the Italians have an alternative.
The report claims they have also been discussing a transfer for Hoffenheim’s Florian Grillitsch, who is a free agent from next month.
If Arsenal doesn’t accept their offer for Torreira this week, they will accelerate their efforts to land Grillitsch.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Considering that Torreira did well for them in the just-concluded campaign, Fiorentina is just looking to take advantage of Arsenal’s desperation to land Torreira.
It makes sense to allow him to join them, and it could be a gamble that backfires if we keep him while searching for a better offer.
It would be interesting to see if Torreira will find another suitor that will splash the cash on him.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
And so it begins. The atrocious manner in which our club has handled outgoing players is coming home to roost.
Ripping up contracts, Guendouzi for 8 million, Mavro for 2.5 million, paying Auba 7 million to join Barca, there are consequences.
8 million for Torreira, Bellerin likely to not bring in any significant fee, it’s an absolute dumpster fire. If we could sell Pepe imagine the hit we will take financially with everyone knowing he’s not wanted, and rarely given a chance to play and raise his sell on value.
This is a club F-up, from ownership, to the board, straight to Edu. No plan in place to maximize assets or get reasonable value for unwanted players at the club.
Summed up perfectly Durand – what player in his right mind, would want to come to our club, after watching what’s been happening these last three seasons?
Who to blame? That’s the question?
Just pointing out the obvious Ken, amateur hour in full effect at the club. If Arteta doesn’t want players, then fine it’s his decision as manager.
Edu should remind him not to diminish potential value by poor man management and broadcasting to the world he wants them gone.
Edu himself should do much better in outgoing sales as well, he has been pathetic in this regard since he took over.
Torreira is not a bad player, certainly , in my opinion,no worse that some of the players that we are being linked with. Apparently he has done well at Fiorentina where he has been played in his preferred position. If he comes back I really don’t see why he would not be useful even as a back up. If Arteta cannot genuinely see any place for him at the club it would be better to move him on for whatever we can get than to have another unhappy player in the dressing room.
If they are really interested in him and he really is worth 15m euros then that is what they should pay! If they can’t pay his value then we should definitely not sell.
I get fed up with clubs trying to pay far less for our players just because they are not wanted by Arsenal. But I suppose we have become a club that gets walked over because of our historical amateurish management!
I hope many will now understand what I was seeing when I wrote an article a while ago about how Arteta and Edu have completely mishandled our assets. Let’s enjoy the ride cos it’s just the beginning. Trust the process
They know the price(which is cheap)
If they don’t want to pay it just flog him to someone else
Simple