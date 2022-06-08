Arsenal faces being stuck with Torreira if a deal is not agreed on this week

Arsenal is in a race against time to sell Lucas Torreira to Fiorentina after his loan spell at the Italian club in the just-concluded campaign.

The midfielder did well, and they should ideally keep him permanently after they secured an agreement to sign him for 15m euros.

However, Gianluca di Marzio claims the Florence side wants to pay far less than that, and they will pay just €8m to sign him.

Arsenal has now been issued an ultimatum to take the offer or leave it because the Italians have an alternative.

The report claims they have also been discussing a transfer for Hoffenheim’s Florian Grillitsch, who is a free agent from next month.

If Arsenal doesn’t accept their offer for Torreira this week, they will accelerate their efforts to land Grillitsch.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering that Torreira did well for them in the just-concluded campaign, Fiorentina is just looking to take advantage of Arsenal’s desperation to land Torreira.

It makes sense to allow him to join them, and it could be a gamble that backfires if we keep him while searching for a better offer.

It would be interesting to see if Torreira will find another suitor that will splash the cash on him.

