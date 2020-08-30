Arsenal faces competition from Inter Milan for their La Liga target

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Mundo Deportivo, Inter Milan has entered the race to sign Ghanaian midfielder and Arsenal target, Thomas Partey.

The midfielder has attracted the attention of Arsenal since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

The Gunners have made him a priority target in this transfer window, but they are struggling for funds and that will not help their pursuit.

Atletico Madrid has told the Gunners that they are only going to get their man if they meet his release clause. Arteta’s side is struggling to raise the 50 million euros needed to trigger the clause.

The Gunners now have a new and serious competitor for his signature.

The report claims that Inter manager Antonio Conte has identified the midfielder as a player that he will like to have in his team.

It claims that Conte believes Partey will be the perfect replacement for Marcelo Brozovic who might leave them this summer.

Arsenal has added defenders and attackers to their team in this transfer window, but they have the need for midfielders.

Partey is the perfect player for them, but they might not be able to reach a compromise on his transfer.