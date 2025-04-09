Gabriel complaining to ref after Everton game
Arsenal faces fresh assault from two Saudi clubs for their star man

Gabriel Magalhães has reportedly attracted sustained interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia over recent months, but Arsenal remain firm in their stance that the Brazilian defender is not for sale.

Widely regarded as the club’s second-best centre-back, Gabriel has developed a formidable partnership with William Saliba at the heart of Arsenal’s defence. Their pairing has been instrumental in the team’s resurgence and improved defensive record in recent seasons. The Gunners have made notable progress since the duo were united in the back line, and Gabriel is viewed as a vital component of the club’s long-term vision.

Importantly for Arsenal, the player himself is understood to be happy in London. Talks are expected to begin soon over a new long-term contract that would see him remain at the club until 2030. Securing Gabriel’s future would be a significant step in safeguarding the club’s defensive stability, particularly as interest from abroad intensifies.

Gabriel’s consistently high-level performances since joining Arsenal have not gone unnoticed. His commanding presence, reliability, and physicality have made him a standout figure, drawing the attention of several clubs seeking to strengthen their defensive options. With the Saudi Pro League looking to attract more Premier League talent during the upcoming transfer window, Gabriel has become the latest name on their radar.

As reported by Caught Offside, both Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr are keen on securing the services of the Brazilian international and are expected to test Arsenal’s resolve once the current season concludes. The clubs are prepared to submit offers, but Arsenal remain adamant that Gabriel is not available for transfer.

The defender’s current form reinforces the need for the club to act swiftly. Locking him into a new deal would not only reflect his value to the team but also serve to deter any further approaches from interested parties. Gabriel has been in outstanding form for Arsenal, and retaining his services must remain a top priority.

Tying him down to a long-term contract would provide the club with security and send a clear message that they are committed to keeping their key players amid growing international interest.

