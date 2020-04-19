Arsenal faces fresh competition for the signature of Paris Saint-Germain ace

Julian Draxler has become a target of Hertha Berlin who is determined to sign him from under the noses of Arsenal.

Reports have linked the German with a summer move to the Emirates as he continues to struggle for game time in Paris.

He has played just 11 times for the French champions this season and he looks set to search for a new home in the summer.

Mikel Arteta has made the German one of his main targets when the transfer window reopens, but he now faces fresh competition.

Standard Sports claims that Hertha Berlin has become the latest team to show interest in the former VfL Wolfsburg man.

The report claims that the Germans offered him an escape route in the last transfer window, but he decided against leaving Paris.

He has now seen that he doesn’t have much of a future in the French capital and it might tempt him to leave.

Arsenal is struggling in midfield at the moment and the Gunners will be delighted if they can get an extra creative player in that middle.

Draxler, however, earns around £120k per week and Arsenal are very unlikely to be either willing or able to offer that sort of wage at this moment in time.