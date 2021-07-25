Arsenal faces further crowd restrictions from October

The end of coronavirus restrictions in England has given room for clubs to welcome capacity crowds to their stadium for the 2021/2022 season, but that could be short-lived as covid-19 cases continue to rise in England.

Talksport is reporting that the UK government is considering banning fans that haven’t been vaccinated from entering stadiums for the matches.

And that means stadiums that can accommodate over 20,000 would see their crowds restricted to only individuals who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The report says discussions are currently ongoing for vaccine passports to be required before fans can watch matches live.

A good number of UK citizens have refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and these individuals are causing the recent wave of the pandemic.

The UK Government is keen to ensure that they need no new lockdown as the previous restrictions are being eased.

A Government source told the PA news agency as quoted by the report: “It’s important that fans can continue to watch sporting events over the autumn, which is why we’re exploring the role vaccines might play in this.

“This will not only allow full capacity stadiums but has the added bonus of incentivising people of all ages to go and get their jab.”

Arsenal hopes that the return of fans will help them get better results in the upcoming campaign.