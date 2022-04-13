Arsenal faces Liverpool competition for Serie A defender

Arsenal will struggle to sign Torino defender, Gleison Bremer, as Liverpool becomes the latest club to show an interest in his signature.

The defender has been one of the finest in Serie A this campaign and several clubs want to include him in their squad.

The Sun says Arsenal has been looking to add him to their group as he shines in his present team, but the competition for his signature is serious.

A report on Tuttojuve is now claiming Liverpool has also joined the race for his signature and the Reds are prepared to pay 30m euros to secure it.

That fee might be enough to convince his present club to sell him and that probably means the Arsenal need to offer something better to secure his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bremer has just clocked 25 and he would feel this is the best chance he has to leave Torino.

Although he recently signed a contract extension, the Italian club will also be keen to ensure he leaves soon so they can make a good profit.

Liverpool has some of the best defenders in the world in their squad and he might struggle to play. If we can convince him that he would be the first choice at the Emirates, then he could join us instead.