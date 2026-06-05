Arsenal faces Man City competition in bid to sign Italian star

Manchester City have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Sandro Tonali, according to a report from The Metro, although the Gunners are currently considered the more advanced suitors in the pursuit.

The report indicates that interest in Tonali has been building for some time, with Arsenal previously exploring a deal during the January transfer window. However, insufficient time at the end of the window meant no agreement could be reached, and the midfielder remained at Newcastle United.

Arsenal Interest and Midfield Plans

Arsenal remain keen to strengthen their midfield options, with manager Mikel Arteta believed to be an admirer of Tonali’s technical quality, tactical intelligence and ability to control tempo in central areas. The Italian is viewed as a player who could add further balance and depth to an already competitive squad.

Newcastle, meanwhile, could face difficult decisions this summer as they look to balance their finances following a failure to secure European qualification. The club have already sanctioned the departure of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, and further sales may be required to stabilise their position, with Tonali identified as a potential high-value asset.

Manchester City Competition Emerges

Manchester City are also now monitoring Tonali’s situation closely as they look to strengthen their midfield options. Their primary target is believed to be Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, but difficulties in negotiating a deal have led them to consider alternative options.

Tonali has therefore emerged as a realistic contingency target for City should their pursuit of Anderson stall further. City are well positioned financially and could redirect significant resources into securing a deal if they decide to formalise their interest.

The growing competition is likely to concern Arsenal, who have been tracking Tonali for an extended period. With both clubs capable of meeting Newcastle’s valuation, the situation could develop into a major transfer battle. If City choose to prioritise the midfielder, Arsenal may be forced to act quickly to avoid losing ground in the race for one of Europe’s most highly regarded central midfielders.

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