Arsenal faces missing out on another player if they don’t improve their offer soon

Cristhian Mosquera has reportedly chosen Arsenal as his next destination, paving the way for the club to begin formal negotiations with Valencia in an attempt to secure his signature. The promising defender has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners, and he is said to be eager to continue his development at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite this significant breakthrough, the deal remains incomplete. Valencia is reluctant to lose the Spain U21 international and has made efforts to retain him by offering a new contract.

Negotiations Continue Between Arsenal and Valencia

While personal terms are no longer an obstacle, the two clubs must now find a consensus regarding the transfer fee. Arsenal’s initial offer has been rejected, with Valencia demanding a higher sum to release the defender. The Spanish club are keen to receive a valuation that reflects Mosquera’s potential and importance to their squad.

As reported by Sport Witness, the success of the transfer now hinges on whether Arsenal can meet Valencia’s demands in a timely manner. The report states that the move is entirely dependent on the two clubs reaching an agreement and that failure to do so soon could result in the deal collapsing altogether.

Arsenal Encouraged by Player Commitment

Mosquera’s desire to join Arsenal represents a substantial advantage in ongoing negotiations. His firm commitment to the move and decision not to consider other clubs will be viewed as a positive sign by those within the Arsenal hierarchy. However, until a formal agreement is reached between both clubs, uncertainty remains.

For now, Arsenal must show patience and persistence. The situation offers promise, but the Gunners cannot afford delays that may allow complications to arise. Securing a young talent of Mosquera’s calibre would be a notable achievement and would further reflect the club’s continued focus on building a squad capable of long-term success.

