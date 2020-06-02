Arsenal faces new Thomas Partey hurdle with Juventus swap deal proposed

Arsenal is one of several teams that want to sign Thomas Partey in the summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield.

The Ghanaian has emerged as one of the best midfielders in Europe at the moment after starring for Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and the Spanish top-flight.

Several reports have linked him with a move to Arsenal ahead of the next transfer window and the player is even reported to have told friends that he wants a move to Arsenal.

However, the Gunners haven’t made an official approach yet and Atletico Madrid is also hopeful of giving him a new deal that would keep him with them longer and increase his release clause.

A new report from CalcioMercato is claiming that the player might head to Italy in a swap deal between Atleti and Juventus.

It claims that Atletico Madrid might offer him to Juventus in exchange for Douglas Costa.

The report claims that Diego Simeone likes Costa and the Argentine manager is prepared to sacrifice Thomas Lemar to land the Brazilian, but Juventus don’t want Lemar and that they like Partey instead.

The report, however, concludes that because the Ghanaian has grown in relevance, it would be hard to land him from Atletico.