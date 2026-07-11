Arsenal faces paying £50million for Aston Villa star

Aston Villa do not want to sell Ezri Konsa, but if Arsenal remain determined to pursue the defender, they will reportedly have to pay at least £50 million to demonstrate the seriousness of their interest.

Konsa has been in outstanding form for Villa over the past few seasons and has continued to hold his place despite the arrival of other defenders. His consistent performances have also earned him a starting role for England at the World Cup.

The defender has developed into one of the most dependable centre-backs in the Premier League, and his displays have attracted interest from Arsenal as they continue to assess options to strengthen their squad.

Aston Villa sets a firm valuation

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa have made it clear that Konsa is not available for transfer. However, if Arsenal or any other club insist on trying to sign him, they would need to offer at least £50 million.

That figure is said to be the amount required for Villa to even consider entering discussions over a possible transfer. The club regard Konsa as an essential part of their plans ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Villa’s stance reflects the importance they place on the defender and their determination to keep one of their key players ahead of a demanding campaign. Any interested club would therefore face a significant challenge if they wish to test Villa’s resolve.

Arsenal faces a difficult decision

Although Arsenal are believed to admire Konsa, the reported valuation could make any move difficult to justify. Spending such a substantial fee would require careful consideration, particularly given the club’s wider transfer priorities.

Konsa will turn 29 in October, and the reported asking price represents a considerable investment for a player at that stage of his career. That valuation appears to underline Aston Villa’s desire to keep him rather than encourage offers.

As things stand, Villa are sending a clear message that they have no intention of parting with the England international this summer. Unless an interested club is prepared to meet their reported valuation, Konsa is expected to remain an important part of their squad for the season ahead.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…