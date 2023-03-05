Arsenal faces paying a huge fee for another Brighton player

Arsenal was desperate to sign Moises Caicedo in the last transfer window and offered some good money to Brighton for his signature.

From the start, the Seagulls insisted they were not selling and remained in that same position for the rest of the transfer window.

This forced Arsenal to turn their attention to Jorginho and they added the ex-Chelsea man to their squad.

The summer is a much better time for them to return for Caicedo, but a report on Football Insider reveals it will be much harder for them to add him to their squad now.

This is because the Ecuadorian did not negotiate a release clause into his latest contract with the Seagulls.

Brighton still has the advantage during negotiations and will demand the best fee they can get to release the midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The last transfer window was not the best time to sell a player and that is the only reason we struggled to land him.

In the summer, it would be much easier and the Seagulls might not even demand so much money before allowing Caicedo to leave.

However, if there are other clubs in the running, there will likely be an auction and we must pay the most fee to earn his signature.

