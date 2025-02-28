Arsenal faces paying a much higher price for Isak in the summer

Arsenal is eager to add Alexander Isak to its squad at the end of the season as the Swedish striker continues his impressive goal-scoring form.

The Gunners are in need of a prolific forward, and Isak fits the bill perfectly, making him a player worth a significant investment. In recent seasons, Arsenal has shown a willingness to spend big and break their transfer record, but it remains to be seen whether they will do so again when this campaign concludes.

Signing a top-class striker requires a substantial transfer fee, and Isak could prove too expensive for Arsenal. Newcastle United has no financial pressure to sell any of their key players, and the Magpies consider Isak one of their most valuable assets. This makes it challenging for Arsenal to secure his services.

Initially, it was believed that the striker’s transfer fee would be around £120 million, but Football Insider has reported that the actual price is higher than what Newcastle ideally wants. According to the report, the Magpies are looking for a figure in excess of £140 million to part ways with the forward, given his outstanding form.

In recent weeks, Isak has been in unstoppable form, further solidifying Newcastle’s stance that he is worth a premium price. With his ability and goal-scoring prowess, he is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, and any club looking to sign him will have to make a substantial financial commitment. If Arsenal truly wants to secure his signature, they must be prepared to break the bank.