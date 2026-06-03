Arsenal faces paying €60-80m for German star this summer

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt at the conclusion of the season following his outstanding campaign with the Bundesliga side.

The full-back has established himself as one of Frankfurt’s most important players over the last year, consistently producing impressive performances whenever called upon. His displays have attracted significant attention from clubs across Europe, with several leading sides closely monitoring his development.

Arsenal view Brown as a player who could strengthen their squad both immediately and in the long term. Given his age and potential, the Gunners believe there is still considerable room for further improvement, particularly if he continues his development at a club competing at the highest level.

Brown Continues to Attract Interest

The defender’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and interest in his signature has grown throughout a season in which he has continued to excel. His consistency and reliability have made him one of the standout performers in the Bundesliga, increasing his appeal to clubs seeking defensive reinforcements.

Brown is understood to be happy at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he has enjoyed a successful period and established himself as a key member of the squad. His strong form has also earned him a place in Germany’s World Cup squad, further highlighting the progress he has made over the past year.

Despite his satisfaction in Frankfurt, the opportunity to take the next step in his career could prove difficult to ignore should a major club make a serious approach.

Frankfurt Set Significant Asking Price

While Frankfurt are not expected to prevent Brown from pursuing a new challenge, they are determined to secure a substantial fee for his departure.

According to Sport Witness, the Bundesliga club expect to receive between €60 million and €80 million for the defender and have established that valuation for any interested clubs.

Brown is unlikely to have much influence over the final transfer fee, but a strong World Cup campaign could further strengthen Frankfurt’s position and justify their asking price.

Should Arsenal decide that the valuation is too high, rival clubs may be prepared to meet Frankfurt’s demands. In that scenario, competition for Brown’s signature could intensify, making it increasingly difficult for the Gunners to secure the highly rated defender during the transfer window.

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