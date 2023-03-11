Arsenal faces paying €60 million for Brazilian talent

Arsenal is one of the clubs looking to take Brazilian talent Vitor Roque to Europe.

The attacker is one of the breakout stars of his country in its latest youth championship win.

Several clubs in Europe are keen on him and he has been open about his admiration for Barcelona, although he does not say they are the only European club he could join.

Arsenal has succeeded in adding Brazilian players to their squad in recent transfer windows and will likely add more in the summer.

Roque is an important target for the Gunners and continues to attract attention as he plays for Athletico Paranaense and Arsenal has now been told how much he will cost.

After interviewing the youngster where he insisted he likes Barca, Globo Esporte reveals he could cost his next club as much as 60m euros.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brazilian talents are not so cheap, especially if they have gained international recognition as Roque has done recently.

We must be willing to pay a huge fee to secure the signature of the 18-year-old at the end of the season because he has many suitors and this automatically affects the price any player is worth.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Arteta is not happy with the Arsenal defenders for conceding simple goals in Lisbon……

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids