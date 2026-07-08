Arsenal faces paying €80 million to sign Real Madrid star

Arsenal will continue to do their best to improve their squad, but if that involves signing Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid, it could cost them around 80m euros, according to Fichajes.

The midfielder could be on the move this summer as Madrid has a new manager, and he struggled for form and fitness last term. As a result, it may not be difficult for the club to consider selling him.

Camavinga’s disappointing individual season saw him miss out on selection for the France squad for the World Cup, and he does not want that situation to happen again. The midfielder will be hoping to regain his best form and secure his place among the top players available for international selection.

Arsenal considers a major investment in midfield

The midfielder is still just 23 and has been at Madrid since 2021, winning several trophies with the club. His experience at the highest level means he could deliver significant value to Arsenal if the Gunners decide to add him to their squad.

Madrid would be open to his departure, although Jose Mourinho will want to assess him and the rest of the squad before deciding which players will leave the team or remain at the club.

Real Madrid sets asking price for Camavinga

With that in mind, Madrid has reportedly set its asking price for Camavinga’s signature. The Whites want to sell the midfielder for around 80m euros.

That fee is considered by the club to be the ideal price for a player of his age and quality. Arsenal will need to make that amount of money available if they are serious about completing a deal for the midfielder.

The Gunners will now have to decide whether they are willing to make such a significant investment to secure Camavinga’s services, as they continue their efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.