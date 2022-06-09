Arsenal faces paying more for Serie A transfer target

Gianluca Scamacca is one of many strikers that have been linked with a move to Arsenal in this summer transfer window.

The Gunners need to bolster their offensive ranks after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette within the last six months.

Their departure brings an end to an era at the club and a new set of forwards should begin another one this summer.

Scamacca has developed well at Sassuolo and he becomes the second striker Arsenal wants to sign from Serie A in the last year.

They missed out on Dusan Vlahovic, who joined Juventus in the January transfer window and now faces the same fate on Scamacca.

The Evening Standard claims the striker’s valuation keeps going up as more clubs join the race for his signature.

The likes of Inter Milan and Juventus have been on his trail, but PSG has now joined the race, which has now made it harder for Arsenal to compete financially for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The best players available on the market will cost a lot of money and we need to be prepared to pay over the value for some players if we truly want them.

When other top clubs join the race, the selling club drives a hard bargain because they want to make as much profit as possible from these departures.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Could Scamacca be a good alternative to Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section