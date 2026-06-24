Arsenal faces paying over £100 million for Premier League star

Aston Villa do not want to sell Morgan Rogers this summer, but Arsenal would reportedly need to pay more than £100 million if they are serious about signing the attacker during the current transfer window.

Rogers is regarded as one of the best attacking players in the Premier League and recently helped Villa secure Europa League success, further increasing interest in his services from several major European clubs.

Arsenal Interest Continues to Grow

Arsenal believe Rogers would significantly strengthen their squad and reportedly consider him one of their priority transfer targets this summer. The Gunners are expected to remain active in the market after heavy spending in recent seasons and view the Villa attacker as a player capable of improving their attacking options immediately.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have also been linked with interest in the player, although Arsenal are said to be confident they can compete strongly for his signature if the opportunity arises.

The report also claims that Declan Rice has attempted to convince Rogers to move to the Emirates, with Arsenal continuing efforts behind the scenes to position themselves favourably in any future negotiations.

As reported by Metro Sport, Aston Villa remain determined to keep the player and have no intention of making it easy for interested clubs to secure a transfer this summer.

Villa Demand Huge Transfer Fee

Villa reportedly want to retain all of their leading players following a successful campaign and would only consider selling Rogers if an extraordinary offer was submitted.

The suggested valuation of more than £100 million reflects both his growing importance to the squad and the club’s desire to discourage potential buyers from pursuing a deal during the current market.

Arsenal therefore face a major financial challenge if they decide to intensify their interest in the coming weeks.

Despite the difficulties involved, the Gunners continue to regard Rogers as one of the standout talents available and believe he could provide long-term value if they eventually manage to complete a transfer.

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