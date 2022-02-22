Arsenal faces reintegrating Maitland-Niles back into the squad

Arsenal faces the prospect of reintegrating Ainsley Maitland-Niles back into their squad next season as he struggles at AS Roma.

The England international had been struggling to play regularly in London and he wanted to move to another club.

The Gunners convinced him to stay in the first half of this season and promised to give him more playing time.

However, that never happened, and inevitably, he left the club in the last transfer window.

A move to AS Roma was too good an opportunity to turn down, but he is one of the reasons Jose Mourinho’s side is struggling now.

The Sun claims his poor performances mean he is more likely to return to the Emirates than to sign a permanent deal with the Italian club.

This means he would have to return to a club he ran away from and it could be an awkward reunion.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maitland-Niles was confident that he deserved to be playing regularly and relentlessly pursued the move to the Italian side.

He still wants to always play, and his struggles in Italy could be because of Mourinho’s tactics.

However, Arsenal has done well without him in the squad, and they might sell him or send him out on loan to another club in the summer.