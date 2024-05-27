Arsenal faces the prospect of a tough Champions League draw

Arsenal is set to compete in the Champions League in back-to-back seasons following a long absence from Europe’s top club competition.

The Gunners did well on their return this term, having been absent since 2017.

Mikel Arteta’s men reached the quarterfinals before losing to Bayern Munich and exiting the competition.

Arsenal finished second in the latest Premier League season, demonstrating they are one of the best clubs on the continent.

They took the league title race to the final day of the season, but Manchester City retained their crown.

The Gunners are now looking to make a better impression in Europe next season in the newly expanded Champions League.

Mirror Football reveals that they could face a tough draw after being placed in the second seeds pot, due to their previous six-year absence from the competition.

They are in that pot alongside teams like Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, and Atalanta.

This means they risk being drawn to face top teams such as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Barcelona.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We did well in the latest Champions League season and we trust our players to even outperform themselves next term.

