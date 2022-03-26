Arsenal faces West Ham threat in their bid to sign Uruguayan ace

Darwin Nunez has emerged as an Arsenal target ahead of the summer transfer window, but their bid to sign him is not getting easier.
The Gunners will bolster their attacking options at the end of this season because they have lost some key attackers and they also need more goals in their team.
Nunez has been in fine form and that has helped Benfica to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe, where they have reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
The Express reported earlier that the Gunners have already held preliminary talks over adding the Uruguayan to their squad when the summer transfer window reopens.
Fichajes.net is now claiming West Ham is also interested in a move for him and the Hammers are preparing a huge transfer bid that will tempt him to make the move and his club should agree to it.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nunez will be a great player to add to our squad in the summer and he could probably solve the goal-scoring problems we have had for some time now.
But he will not come cheap and the interest from West Ham and other European clubs will give Benfica an opportunity to ask for a lot of money before selling him.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
“We don’t buy stars we make them” it is written on the emirates stadium. Yet we spent 50m on Laca 60m on Auba 72 mill on Pepe 50m on White 50 m on Partey 30m on Xhaka 30m on Ramsdale 23m on Leno 25m on Tierney 30m on Odeaard 20m on Tomiyasu 18m on Lokonga. Now there is talk of a 60m bid for Nunez Isaac David or DCL. So Apart from Saka and ESR we don’t make stars we buy them. We even bought Martinelli and Guendouzie and paid 27 mill for Torreira and 27 mill for Saliba. Martinelli Saka ESR Odegaard all score goals. 72 mil Pepe is with us till 2024. Moller and Biereth are ready for PL and are free. We don’t need to buy anyone these next 3 seasons as the academy can provide players for all positions. Stop throwing millions around when the free talent is right under our noses
C’mon fairfan those kids needs time(playing time) to grow in experience and all round play we just can’t put pressure on them therefore ruining their devt process for now we will have to spend till they are confirmed ready then we ease them in.
AND happy birthday to the BOSS Mikel Arteta @40.