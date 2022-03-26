Arsenal faces West Ham threat in their bid to sign Uruguayan ace

Darwin Nunez has emerged as an Arsenal target ahead of the summer transfer window, but their bid to sign him is not getting easier.

The Gunners will bolster their attacking options at the end of this season because they have lost some key attackers and they also need more goals in their team.

Nunez has been in fine form and that has helped Benfica to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe, where they have reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The Express reported earlier that the Gunners have already held preliminary talks over adding the Uruguayan to their squad when the summer transfer window reopens.

Fichajes.net is now claiming West Ham is also interested in a move for him and the Hammers are preparing a huge transfer bid that will tempt him to make the move and his club should agree to it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nunez will be a great player to add to our squad in the summer and he could probably solve the goal-scoring problems we have had for some time now.

But he will not come cheap and the interest from West Ham and other European clubs will give Benfica an opportunity to ask for a lot of money before selling him.