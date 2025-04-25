Arsenal facing a serious fight to keep injured star at the Emirates

Arsenal are working to secure the long-term future of Gabriel Magalhaes as interest in the Brazilian defender continues to grow across Europe and beyond. Since forming a solid partnership with William Saliba, Gabriel has become one of the most reliable figures in Mikel Arteta’s defensive line, playing a crucial role in the Gunners’ recent progress at the top level of English football.

Although Saliba has often drawn the majority of praise from the media and fans alike, Gabriel has quietly built a reputation as one of the finest defenders in the Premier League. His aggressive style of play, aerial dominance and defensive awareness have made him a consistent performer and a key figure in Arsenal’s recent campaigns. Over the past two seasons, the team has looked far more organised and composed when Gabriel is part of the starting eleven.

However, maintaining that stability is becoming increasingly difficult. As reported by Sport Witness, clubs in Saudi Arabia and several top European sides are actively pursuing Gabriel and have made their interest known. This growing attention has prompted Arsenal to accelerate plans to offer the Brazilian an improved contract. The club is aware that matching or exceeding the financial packages available elsewhere may prove difficult, but they are determined to keep one of their most important players.

While Gabriel has given no public indication that he wishes to leave, Arsenal recognise that a substantial offer could test both the player’s and the club’s resolve. His departure would not only affect the balance of the current squad but would also force the club into the transfer market in search of a replacement, something that carries both financial cost and sporting risk. Gabriel’s connection with Saliba is not easily replaced, and a new signing may not replicate the chemistry that has become vital to Arsenal’s defensive success.

If Arsenal are serious about maintaining their current level and continuing to challenge for major honours, keeping Gabriel is essential. Losing him would weaken the squad in a fundamental area and could undo much of the progress the team has made.