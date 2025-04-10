Arsenal facing a tough battle from two rivals for Bundesliga striker

Hugo Ekitike could be set for a move to the Premier League next season, with multiple clubs reportedly monitoring his situation ahead of the summer transfer window. The French striker, currently playing for Eintracht Frankfurt, has regained form following a difficult spell at Paris Saint-Germain, and now appears to be on the radar of several English clubs.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Bundesliga and has re-established himself as a consistent attacking threat. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Arsenal among the clubs believed to be considering a move. With Mikel Arteta’s side expected to strengthen their attacking options in the coming window, Ekitike is seen as a potentially valuable addition.

Arsenal have been linked with several high-profile strikers in recent months, but many of those targets are likely to command substantial transfer fees. In contrast, Ekitike could represent a more affordable alternative, while still offering considerable upside due to his age and growing experience in top-flight European football. His mobility, finishing ability and physical presence could make him a suitable fit for the Gunners’ attacking system.

According to 90 Mins, Liverpool and Manchester United are also expressing interest in the player, with both clubs potentially looking to reinforce their forward lines. As competition intensifies, it is expected that all three sides will need to act decisively if they intend to secure his services ahead of next season.

For Arsenal, swift negotiations and a strong financial offer may prove critical. Ekitike’s availability at a comparatively lower cost could make him an attractive prospect, particularly if a more expensive option like Alexander Isak becomes difficult to pursue. Additionally, his style of play appears well-suited to the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

If he maintains his current level of performance and adapts effectively to English football, Ekitike could become a valuable long-term asset for any top-tier side. His revival in Germany demonstrates resilience and potential, suggesting that with the right environment and coaching, he could flourish at a higher level. Arsenal will be hopeful they can provide that platform and convince him to make the switch to North London.

