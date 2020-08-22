Arsenal facing competition from AC Milan in the race for Dani Ceballos

According to the Telegraph, AC Milan has become the latest team to join the race for Dani Ceballos and the Italians are looking to take advantage of the changes behind the scenes at Arsenal to sign him.

Ceballos had a successful loan stint at Arsenal last season and the Gunners have been hoping to get him back for another campaign.

The Telegraph reckons that Raul Sanllehi had been heading the negotiations with Real Madrid over a potential return for the Spaniard, however, he has been fired and Vinai Venkatesham is now in charge of that.

Milan sees this upheaval at the Emirates as an opportunity for them to land the former Real Betis man.

The Italians are looking to return to their former days of glory and they ended the last campaign in fine fashion.

They want to build on that in the coming campaign and end the season with a return to Champions League football.

They are looking at a number of players who have played in the Premier League as they also eye a move for Tottenham’s Serge Aurier.

Arsenal will hope that Ceballos enjoyed his time at the Emirates enough to ignore an approach from Milan and make a return to Mikel Arteta’s side instead.