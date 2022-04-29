Arsenal facing competition from Bayern Munich for La Liga flop

Bayern Munich has become interested in Arsenal transfer target, Luka Jovic.

The Serbian is almost certainly leaving Real Madrid at the end of this season, having struggled to make an impact at the La Liga side since 2019.

He is now one player that they want to ship out and Mikel Arteta is prepared to take a chance on the former Eintracht Frankfurt man.

The Spaniard has specialised in helping players who have struggled at other clubs return to form and Jovic could become his next gamble.

However, Sport claims Bayern Munich is also interested in his signature and will compete with Arsenal to sign him.

The Germans are facing uncertainty over the future of Robert Lewandowski and will bring Jovic in as a replacement if the Polish goal machine leaves them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jovic has not been good enough at Real Madrid, and it is hard to understand why Arsenal wants to sign him.

But he showed his potential at his previous club, and we can try getting him on loan for next season before considering a permanent purchase.

However, we need to get other strikers who will guarantee goals as soon as they move to the Emirates because we cannot rely on Jovic alone.