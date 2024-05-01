Arsenal facing competition from big clubs for Crystal Palace star

Liverpool and Manchester United are presenting problems for Arsenal in their bid to sign Marc Guehi.

Guehi has been one of the finest defenders in the Premier League over the last few seasons, earning him a place in the England national team.

The Crystal Palace star has attracted interest from top clubs in the Premier League, and it seems likely that this will be his last season at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal has been interested in him for some time and is expected to pursue a deal by the end of this season.

The Gunners have been willing to invest in top players over the last few summers and should ordinarily be confident about signing Guehi.

However, a report on Football Insider claims that Mikel Arteta’s side will face serious competition from Liverpool and Manchester United, two clubs who are keen on improving their defensive options with him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

But the other two suitors can also lure him, they have the money to match whatever Arsenal offers and are obviously huge clubs in their own right.