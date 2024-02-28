Arsenal facing competition from clubs including Chelsea for Serie A star

Federico Chiesa’s Juventus future is currently in the balance, as the attacker has not yet secured a new contract with the Italian club.

Despite being highly rated in Europe, Chiesa has faced challenges with injuries this term and in recent campaigns. Additionally, concerns about his suitability to the current Juventus system may lead to his departure from the Old Lady in the summer.

Despite the impending expiration of his current contract at the end of the next term, Juventus has not extended his deal.

Arsenal is now expressing interest in adding him to their squad, with Fichajes reporting that he is a winger the Gunners appreciate. According to the report, Arsenal is monitoring him as they seek to enhance their options at the end of this season.

However, Arsenal is not the sole Premier League side interested in Chiesa, as Chelsea and Manchester United are also reportedly keen on the player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chiesa was superb at Euro 2020 and was expected to explode into a world-class player, but injuries have been a problem for the Azzurri star for much of his career.

Juve is currently sweating to get him fit and available for a long period, so he is not the kind of player we need now, considering how we have suffered because of the fitness of Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…