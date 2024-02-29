Arsenal facing competition from Premier League rivals for Ajax star

Arsenal is reportedly eyeing Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who is expected to leave the Emirates at the end of the season. Ramsdale has lost his first-team place to David Raya and is keen on finding a new club.

While Arsenal was not inclined to let Ramsdale leave in the January transfer window, they are now open to his departure in the summer. As a replacement, Arsenal has identified Ramaj, who recently joined Ajax but has impressed with his performances for the Dutch club.

Despite Ramaj’s recent move to Ajax, his standout performances have caught the attention of Arsenal, who view him as a suitable replacement for Ramsdale. However, Arsenal faces competition from other Premier League clubs, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly interested in securing the goalkeeper’s signature, as per a report on Metro Sport.

Just Arsenal Opinion

For these clubs to rival us for his signature, Ramaj must be a good player, and we should consider pushing to sign him.

However, his arrival depends on Ramsdale’s future, so we need to find a new home for the England goalie before replacing him at the end of the term.

Ramsdale may depart at a loss, or he might only find a team willing to take him on loan initially, so we have to prepare ourselves for that possibility.

