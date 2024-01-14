Arsenal facing competition from three Premier League clubs for striker

Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez is the striker that many Premier League clubs are currently tracking, given his unstoppable scoring record.

The Mexican has been in blistering form over the last two seasons, consistently finding the back of the net with ease.

As Arsenal searches for a new striker, it’s impossible for them to overlook Gimenez, who has displayed outstanding form for much of the last two campaigns.

The striker has netted 18 goals in 16 league games during the first half of the season, suggesting he could potentially double that figure by the end of the term.

None of Arsenal’s current strikers can guarantee 20 goals per season, making it challenging for the team to find success in both domestic and European competitions.

This transfer window provides an excellent opportunity for Arsenal to address this issue, and Gimenez seems like a suitable candidate. However, they are not the only English club pursuing him.

Football Insider reports that Tottenham, Fulham, and West Ham are also expressing interest in securing his signature.

Another club might act more swiftly than Arsenal and finalise a deal for him before the close of this transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gimenez has been superb in the last year, so it is not a surprise that many clubs want to sign him.

If he is the right profile for us, we have to act fast and sort out the deal this month so we can have more goals in the second half of the term.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our latest defeat in the FA Cup against Liverpool

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…