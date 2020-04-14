Arsenal facing even more competition for soon to be free agent

AS Roma has become the latest team to show interest in Chelsea’s Willian and that could see Arsenal miss out on two fronts.

The Gunners have been looking to bring Willian in on a free transfer at the end of this season as he runs down his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian looks set to leave Frank Lampard’s side and the Gunners are hoping to pull off a David Luiz style transfer for free.

However, several other teams are looking to sign the Brazilian including Juventus and Tottenham.

Reports from Italy via Corriere Dello Sport are claiming that Roma also want to sign him and he sees the Italians as his preferred Serie A team.

Should he join Roma, Arsenal would lose out on signing the experienced Brazilian and they could also be stuck with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Italians want to keep the Armenian but Arsenal’s asking price is making a deal difficult to pull off. The Gunners may have to reconsider their asking price or face the prospect of losing out on a player they want while being lumbered with a player that they actually do not want.

Willian would bring valuable Premier League experience to Arsenal’s forward line and he could help the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli become better-attacking players.