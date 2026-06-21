Arsenal Facing Fight To Keep Highly-Rated Academy Star

Arsenal could be facing a battle to retain one of their most promising academy talents this summer, with uncertainty continuing to surround the future of England Under-17 international Kyran Thompson.

Recent reports have suggested that Tottenham are closing in on a deal for the versatile attacker, with claims that an agreement is already in place for the 16-year-old to make the switch across North London.

However, other reports indicate that Arsenal have not given up hope of keeping the youngster and remain locked in discussions over a new contract.

With Thompson’s current deal set to expire at the end of June, the coming days could prove crucial.

Arsenal Still Working To Secure Thompson’s Future

Thompson is regarded as one of the standout talents within Arsenal’s academy system and enjoyed an impressive campaign at youth level.

Capable of playing as a centre-forward, right winger or on the left flank, the youngster featured predominantly for the Under-18s last season while also making an appearance for the Under-21s in Premier League 2.

The teenager’s performances have not gone unnoticed.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on June 19 that Arsenal remain in talks with Thompson regarding a new deal, with no agreement yet reached.

Romano also stated that several clubs are monitoring the situation as they await the player’s decision ahead of the expiration of his current contract on June 30.

That update suggests Arsenal are still actively trying to persuade the youngster to remain at the club despite growing interest elsewhere.

Tottenham, Chelsea And Manchester City Linked

While Tottenham have been heavily linked with Thompson in recent days, they are not believed to be the only club tracking his situation.

Reports have also suggested that Chelsea and Manchester City have made enquiries as they monitor developments surrounding one of England’s most highly-rated young attackers.

That level of interest highlights just how highly Thompson is regarded within youth football circles.

For Arsenal, the challenge is a familiar one.

The club has invested heavily in its academy structure and continues to produce exciting young players, but competition for places at first-team level can make it difficult to convince every prospect that their pathway lies at the Emirates.

Supporters will remember Omari Hutchinson’s departure before he established himself elsewhere, and Arsenal will be determined to avoid losing another highly-rated talent without a fight.

At the time of writing, Thompson’s future remains unresolved.

A report by Givemesport linking him with Tottenham may prove accurate, but Arsenal’s ongoing contract discussions suggest there is still work to be done before any final decision is made.

The next week could determine whether one of Hale End’s brightest prospects remains a Gunner or chooses a different path for the next stage of his development.

Would you be disappointed to see Kyran Thompson leave Arsenal this summer, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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