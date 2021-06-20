Arsenal facing goalkeeper problems ahead of next season

Arsenal is facing a dilemma over their current goalkeeping situation.

The Gunners have kept Mikel Arteta as their manager and the former midfielder will be backed in this transfer window.

He has several players in his current squad who joined the club before he became the manager.

Not all of them have performed to the required standard and he is gradually trying to cut them out so he can sign his own stars.

One position that has been a problem spot and could be an issue for the Gunners next season is their goalkeeping position.

Having allowed Emi Martinez to join Aston Villa last season, Arteta has seen Bernd Leno struggle for consistency.

He also brought in Alex Runarsson, who has flopped and that prompted the Spaniard to bring in Mat Ryan on loan from Brighton in the January transfer window.

Goal.com says the Gunners could face a potential goalkeeping crisis next season with the report indicating that Bernd Leno isn’t a certainty for the number one spot and he might leave and they will struggle to sign Ryan as he has interest from other clubs.

Their youth team goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo, who has been on the brink of the first-team action, is set to leave the club at just 19.

The report says he will be out of a contract this summer and contractual talks haven’t been finalised.