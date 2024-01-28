Arsenal facing increased competition for La Liga midfielder

Arsenal faces increased competition in the race to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Yesterday, we reported that Mikel Arteta had a conversation with the midfielder to persuade him to make a move to the Emirates.

The Spanish manager has admired him for quite some time and is eager to collaborate with him at the Emirates.

Zubimendi is likely to depart Real Sociedad at the end of this season, having extended his stay with them for an additional campaign in the summer.

Engaging in talks with the midfielder could give Arsenal a crucial advantage in the battle for his signature. However, Express Sport reveals that Barcelona and Manchester United have re-entered the race for his signature.

Both clubs had previously shown interest, but they had cooled their pursuit and were exploring other potential signings.

According to the report, Zubimendi is now back on their radar, and they are prepared to challenge Arsenal in the competition to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not expect to be the only club interested in a top player like Zubimendi, so this is not a surprise.

However, Mikel Arteta has pulling power and he can make the midfielder choose us over his other suitors. We just have to stay in touch with his entourage and offer them a good deal.

