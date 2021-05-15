Arsenal facing Leicester City hurdle in bid to land free agent

Leicester City has become the latest team to show interest in Ryan Bertrand and that will give Arsenal cause for concern.

The former Chelsea left-back will be a free agent at the end of this season after failing to agree with Southampton on a new deal.

The Saints have now accepted that he will leave for free and Arsenal has plans to bring him back to London.

The Gunners need an accomplished full-back to serve as a deputy for the often-injured Kieran Tierney.

Bertrand has proven to be one of the more reliable left-backs in the country and his soon to be established free agent status has teams circling him.

Arsenal was originally facing battles from the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace for his signature, but Leicester has joined, according to the Evening Standard.

Brendan Rodgers knows the Englishman well, having coached him with the youth team at Chelsea.

His Leicester team can also offer him Champions League football if they maintain their place in the top four for the remaining games of the season.

Arsenal is still rebuilding their team and Mikel Arteta will get more money to spend in the summer.

However, landing Bertrand for free would help them get a quality player without committing transfer funds.