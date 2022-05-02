Arsenal facing Manchester United competition for £60m rated midfielder

Arsenal and Manchester United will do battle in their bid to add Aurelien Tchouameni to their respective squads this summer.

The 22-year-old has become one of the finest defensive midfielders in Europe this season at AS Monaco.

The French club knows they have a top player on their hands and they are already preparing for his departure in the summer.

The Sun claims United and Arsenal and battling to bring him to the Premier League even though he has interest from other top sides in Europe.

Knowing there could be a bidding war for his signature, the report claims Monaco will demand around £60m for his signature.

His profile has risen in this campaign and it has also earned him a place in the senior France national team.

At his age, he has played in almost 50 matches for his present club in this campaign alone and should take little time to adapt at Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Even though Mohamed Elneny has looked resurgent in recent weeks, we still need to bolster our midfield.

It remains unclear if the club will give the Egyptian a new deal. However, even if he stays, we need squad depth. Adding Tchouameni to the group will only strengthen it.