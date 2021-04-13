Arsenal facing Milan competition for €20million goal machine

Arsenal is facing increasing competition in their bid to bring Patson Daka to the Premier League.

The Zambian striker has replaced Erling Haaland at RB Salzburg and has been in unstoppable goal-scoring form.

Arsenal was first linked with a move for him in the summer when it appeared as though they would lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before this campaign started.

The Gunners eventually kept their top man, but they face uncertainty over the future of Alexandre Lacazette in the summer.

They might cash in on the former Lyon man to sign a younger striker and 22-year-old Daka fits the bill.

The Gunners aren’t the only team looking to sign him with Planet Milan reporting that AC Milan is keen on his signature too.

They are having a fine season that could see them return to the Champions League next season, so they want to bolster their options.

The report says Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara have been tasked with watching him and ensuring the Rossoneri win the race for his signature.

Liverpool, Everton and Manchester United also want to bring him to England and his current team values him at €20million.