Arsenal facing more competition for Rice as Man Utd set to join the race

Manchester United, according to the Express, has entered the race to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and is planning a bold swap offer to secure his services.

The Red Devils’ interest comes after rival Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester City made substantial bids to pry Rice away from the Hammers this summer.

United is reportedly considering a “player-plus-cash” deal, with either Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay potentially heading to West Ham. Including high-profile players in the deal could give United an advantage over their competitors and enhance their chances of securing Rice’s signature.

Arsenal and City have already tabled bids of £90 million to acquire Rice’s services. However, West Ham is holding out for a significant transfer fee exceeding the nine-figure mark. This has created an opportunity for United to enter the fray with their own unique proposal.

United’s ongoing ownership uncertainty has hindered their transfer activities this summer, making the pursuit of Rice even more crucial for the club. By offering players who have previously been linked with West Ham, United aims to leapfrog Arsenal and City in the race for Rice’s signature.

This is fantastic news for West Ham as it means they could get exactly what they have been holding out for, which is £100m plus.

However, it is bad news for Arsenal simply because there is now the real risk they could be priced out of a move for the Europa League conference winner.

