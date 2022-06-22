Arsenal facing more criticism over Nketiah’s new shirt number

Jamie O’Hara is in disbelief that Arsenal has handed their legendary number 14 shirt to Eddie Nketiah, a player that wanted to leave the club.

The shirt number was made famous by Thierry Henry, the club’s record goal-scorer.

Nketiah showed glimpses of his talents in the last games of the previous campaign, and Arsenal convinced him to stay.

He has now penned a new long-term deal and the Gunners believe in him so much that they gave him the legendary shirt number.

Some fans have branded that decision wrong and O’Hara has added his voice.

He said on Talk Sport: ‘I can’t believe he’s getting No 14.

‘It just sums up where Arsenal are right now.

‘Spurs are buying all these great players, we’re flying high, we’ve got Champions League football, and they’re giving it to player who didn’t even want to be at the football club.

‘All the fans said he wasn’t good enough, he had a decent end to the season and they’ve given him Thierry Henry’s shirt!’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is up to Nketiah now to prove his doubters wrong because he has many of them.

The attacker will make us proud if he carries his end-of-season form into the new campaign.

